Two constables die by suicide in separate incidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two police constables die by suicide in Telangana in two separate cases on Sunday, December 29. The incidents occurred in Medak and Siddipet districts.

One of the constables poisoned his wife and children before resorting to suicide. In the first incident, head constable Sai Kumar, 52, was found hanging from a tree in the Kulcharam police station in Medak.

Kumar reportedly had tea from a nearby stall before taking the extreme step on the premises of the police station. Initially, the police personnel were shocked to see their colleague in such a state. The head constable’s body was shifted to the government hospital in Medak for postmortem.

In the second case from Siddipet, which occurred on December 27, Pandari Balakrishna, 38, a Telangana Special police (TGSP) constable died by suicide after reportedly poisoning his wife and children. Initially, the constable and his wife poisoned their children identified as Yaswanth,11 and Ashrith, 9.

While Balakrishna hung himself to death, neighbours rushed his family to a hospital in Siddipet where they are undergoing treatment. Balakrishna, a native of Siddipet, was working in the 17th battalion in Siricilla.

The reasons for his extreme step have yet to be ascertained. The Siddipet police are probing the incident.

In a similar case reported from Nalgonda in November this year, a traffic police constable died by suicide.

The deceased police officer was identified as Kankuri Ravishankar, 42, a native of Cheruvugattu village of Narketpally mandal in Nalgonda district. He is survived by his wife Swathi, who works as an RTC bus conductor, his mother and Venkatamma and two children.

Ravishankar has been working at the Yadadri district headquarters and had come home for Deepavali leave on October 30.

According to the police, on Saturday afternoon, he locked his room saying he was tired. Upon him not opening the door or coming out of the room even after hours, his family force opened the room, only to see Ravishankar hanging from the ceiling.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. Seeing her husband hanging, Ravishankar’s wife fell unconscious and was admitted to a private hospital in Nalgonda town.