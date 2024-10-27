TGSP constables protest at commandant’s chamber, demand his replacement

Hyderabad: The battalion constables from the 17th battalion of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) stationed in Sardapur of Rajanna Sircilla district held a candle-light rally on Sunday night, demanding the state government to reinstate the 36 constables suspended for demanding “One State, One Police” policy to be implemented in the state.

The protesting constables staged a sit-in at the chambers of the commandant of the battalion Srinivas Rao, demanding his replacement, before holding a protest outside the battalion’s office gate after handing over their representation to the statue of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the village.

Speaking with the media, the protesting constables urged the state government not to view the issue as a politically-motivated issue, but as a humanitarian and genuine issue concerning the welfare of the constables.

“We have been suffering for the past several years due to the negligent attitude of the higher officials. We are only demanding that the state government implement ‘One State One Police’ policy and post us in one place by attaching us with the district SP so that our families wouldn’t have to suffer,” said a protesting constable.

Constables protest in Nalgonda

Earlier in the day, the TGSP constables of the 12th battalion protested in Nalgonda demanding immediate reinstatement of their suspended colleagues in service.

On October 26, the Telangana police department suspended 39 personnel of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) for breaches of conduct and alleged incitement leading to agitation within the battalion ranks, a day after the state witnessed massive protests by the personnel demanding better working conditions.