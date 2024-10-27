Telangana: Nalgonda TGSP constables protest against suspension

Hyderabad: The Telangana Special Police (TGSP) constables of the 12th battalion protested against the suspension of 39 of their colleagues by Telangana additional director general police (ADGP) the previous day.

The protest was held in Nalgonda district on Sunday, October 27 where the constables demanded immediate reinstatement of their suspended colleagues in service.

The protest highlighted the growing discontent among the police force, who felt that their grievances were not being addressed by the authorities.

The constables have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met. As many as 39 TGSP police constables were suspended on charges of misconduct and incitement.

The constables were found to have behaved “inappropriately”, the department said.

The suspensions followed escalating protests by TGSP personnel and their families. Constables and head constables joined demonstrations alongside family members, raising issues over working conditions. Tensions intensified when videos circulated showing a constable pleading emotionally with an IPS officer and another confronting a Commandant in Rajanna-Sircilla district.