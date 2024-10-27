Telangana: 39 spl police constables suspended after massive protests

Hyderabad: The Telangana police department on Saturday, October 26 suspended 39 personnel of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) for breaches of conduct and alleged incitement leading to agitation within the battalion ranks, a day after the state witnessed massive protests by the personnel demanding better working conditions.

The constables were found to have behaved “inappropriately”, the department said.

The suspensions followed escalating protests by TGSP personnel and their families. On Saturday, constables and head constables joined demonstrations alongside family members, raising issues over working conditions. Tensions intensified when videos circulated showing a constable pleading emotionally with an IPS officer and another confronting a Commandant in Rajanna-Sircilla.

In a viral video, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) questioned a senior officer’s comments directed at protesting family members. In response to the situation, senior officials directed SP Akhil Mahajan to meet with the constables. During this discussion, one constable was recorded pleading for support, an incident that quickly spread on social media.

Protests have since expanded to other districts, including Warangal and Kothagudem. Family members of TGSP constables have voiced concerns over lengthy deployments that keep personnel away from home, affecting family life.

They have demanded the allowance of eligible leave and called for a “One State, One Police” policy to establish parity between district police and TGSP personnel.

In-charge Director General of Police Jitender issued a statement cautioning that “indiscipline” within the TGSP would be met with the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, affirming the need for discipline within the force.