Telangana DGP urges special police to withdraw from protests

Hyderabad: As the Telangana special police (TGSP) joined ongoing protests on Saturday, October 26, the director general of police, Jitender urged them to refrain from protests.

The protests are primarily focused on the need for consistent treatment and equitable working conditions for police personnel.

Issuing a statement, DGP emphasized that the ongoing protests of Telangana police could negatively impact the force’s image and discipline. He clarified that the current duty system within TGSP has been effective for decades.

“The department acknowledges the unique challenges TGSP personnel face, including frequent deployments and demanding duties. To address these concerns, we have implemented several measures for their welfare,” said the DGP.

He further highlighted that TGSP personnel benefit from both regular and additional surrender leaves, a privilege not extended to other government departments.

The DGP noted that Telangana police officers receive some of the highest salaries and allowances in the country. He also mentioned various welfare schemes, such as Bhadratha and Arogya Bhadratha, aimed at supporting the well-being of police personnel and their families.

The DGP urged TGSP personnel to voice their grievances through official channels, such as the ‘Darbar’ system, which allows direct interaction with senior officers. He further warned that disciplinary action would be taken against individuals engaging in acts of indiscipline.

As the protest continued, the DGP appealed to Telangana police to prioritize their duties and uphold the high standards of professionalism expected of the force.

Also Read Telangana police constables protest in uniform for better working conditions

Members of the Telangana special police and their families took to the streets, demanding reforms in the police force with the implementation of the “Ek Police” system similar to those in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Following a protest organized by the families of Telangana special police at the State Secretariat, uniformed policemen staged demonstrations at their battalion headquarters across the state on Saturday, October 26.

Constables from the Fourth Battalion in Mamannoor held a sit-in outside their commandant’s office, while in Rangareddy, the spouses of constables protested in Ibrahimpatnam, displaying banners reading “Ek State Ek Police” on Nagarjuna Sagar Road.

In Nalgonda district, tensions escalated when sub-inspector Saida Babu reportedly faced backlash from constables who chanted “go back” after he allegedly behaved rudely towards the families of policemen during the protests.

The discontent stems from ongoing frustrations regarding the treatment of police personnel and their families, particularly concerning long working hours and frequent relocations that disrupt family life.