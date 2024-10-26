Telangana police constables protest in uniform for better working conditions

Hyderabad: Police constables and their families across Telangana have initiated widespread protests demanding a uniform policing policy across the state.

The protests are primarily focused on the need for consistent treatment and equitable working conditions for police personnel.

In Warangal

Constables from the 4th Battalion in Mamannoor, Warangal district, staged a sit-in outside their battalion commander’s office to voice their grievances. They are calling for a “One Police, One State” policy, which aims to standardize transfer rules and ensure fair postings for constables throughout Telangana.

This initiative seeks to alleviate the administrative burdens faced by officers and provide stability within their roles.

In Nalgonda, Ibrahimpatnam

In Nalgonda district, tensions escalated when Sub-Inspector Saida Babu reportedly faced backlash from constables who chanted “go back” after he allegedly behaved rudely towards the families of policemen during the protests.

The discontent stems from ongoing frustrations regarding the treatment of police personnel and their families, particularly concerning long working hours and frequent relocations that disrupt family life.

The protests have seen significant participation from the families of constables, particularly women. In Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district, family members gathered to demand better treatment for their husbands, highlighting issues such as exhausting work schedules and erratic postings.

Many protesters expressed that these conditions severely affect their family stability and children’s education.

At State Secretariat

The protests have also gained attention at the State Secretariat, where several family members attempted to march in demand of immediate reforms. However, they were met with police resistance and some were detained during the demonstration.

The protesters are advocating for immediate implementation of policies similar to those in Tamil Nadu, which allow special police personnel to transition into regular law enforcement roles after a certain period.

This change would enable them to access the same benefits and career advancement opportunities as their counterparts in civil policing.