Telangana: Police constables’ wives detained amid protest over continuous work

Hyderabad: Scores of wives and family members of battalion constables were shoved into a police DCM truck and detained amid a protest at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Friday, October 25. The families of the constables demanded that the state government provide relief to their husbands from 26 days of continuous work without an off.

Around 20 battalion constables were suspended on Monday after their wives protested on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

On Thursday, wives of the 7th battalion constables at Dichpalli in Nizamabad district held a protest demanding fair assignment of duties for their husbands. They alleged discrimination in the assignment of duties and staged a blockade of NH44.

They had alleged that their husbands were being treated as labourers at the battalion’s campus and that frequent transfers of TGSP constables were adversely affecting their lives.

The protest on Friday at the Secretariat continued to highlight the working conditions of police constables in the Armed Reserve (AR) and the Telangana State Special Police (TGSP). These challenging conditions were having a significant impact on their families.

The Telangana Secretariat witnessed heightened tensions as family members of battalion constables staged a protest demanding job placements at single locations for their loved ones.#hyderabad #constablesfamilyprotest #viral #breakingnews #secretariat pic.twitter.com/kIy1Pf3FvU — Voice of Andhra (@VoiceofAndhra3) October 25, 2024

A constable’s wife, who is two months pregnant, expressed to the media that she has no one to take her for a scan. Her in-laws are elderly, and she also has a toddler to care for.

“I should do all the household work and take care of my eighteen-month-old son, and now I’m 2 months pregnant. Who will bring the groceries and who will take me to the hospital or for scanning,” she asked, stating that death was better than living such a pathetic life.

The wives of the constables demanded eight-hour work shifts, fair work and postings where their families lived.