Hyderabad: Jewellery store owner assaults workers for requesting salary

The two workers had requested the payment of their one-month salary.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th October 2024 5:24 pm IST
Jewellery store owner in Boduppal municipal corporation beats workers for requesting payment of their salary.

Hyderabad: In a concerning incident, two persons working in a jewellery store located in the Boduppal municipal corporation in the city were assaulted by the owner of the store after requesting their salaries on Friday, October 25.

The owner of the store made the two workers stand outside the store and levelled allegations of theft against them. He then proceeded to beat them up mercilessly.

Also Read
Court rebukes Telangana minister Konda Surekha in KTR’s 100 cr defamation case

The two workers had requested the payment of their one-month salary.

The police, who learned about the incident, took the owner of the store into custody.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th October 2024 5:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button