Hyderabad: Jewellery store owner assaults workers for requesting salary

Hyderabad: In a concerning incident, two persons working in a jewellery store located in the Boduppal municipal corporation in the city were assaulted by the owner of the store after requesting their salaries on Friday, October 25.

The owner of the store made the two workers stand outside the store and levelled allegations of theft against them. He then proceeded to beat them up mercilessly.

The two workers had requested the payment of their one-month salary.

The police, who learned about the incident, took the owner of the store into custody.