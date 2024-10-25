Court rebukes Telangana minister Konda Surekha in KTR’s 100 cr defamation case

Hyderabad: In a landmark ruling, the Hyderabad City Civil Court issued a strict order in the 100 crore defamation case filed by BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha.

Taking a firm stance, the court issued a stern warning to the minister, denouncing her comments as highly objectionable and unexpected from a responsible government official.

Court orders removal of Konda Surekha’s defamatory remarks

The court has not only prohibited Konda Surekha from making any further defamatory statements about KTR but has also directed an immediate removal of all existing remarks from media, social media platforms, and digital channels.

Specific instructions were given to YouTube, Facebook, and Google to delete any videos featuring her comments. This order extends to news outlets that aired or published the statements, requiring them to remove all related content from social media and websites.

The court underscored that such remarks could negatively impact society and insisted that they should not be accessible in the public domain.

Historic court stance on defamation involving a minister

This case marks the first instance in which a court has taken such a resolute approach in a defamation case involving a minister.

In the past, Konda Surekha faced similar rebukes, including criticism from the Election Commission for her statements. However, the recent court order is a milestone, signaling that derogatory comments from high-ranking officials will not be tolerated.

KTR has previously expressed zero tolerance for defamatory allegations that could tarnish his reputation, warning of legal consequences for anyone attempting to defame him.