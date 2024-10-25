Designs for Hyderabad’s Times Square-style video billboards proposed

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to redefine Hyderabad’s urban landscape with a vibrant new project at Raidurg junction, bringing in Times Square-inspired video billboards.

Under the guidance of IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, the vision is to create a round-the-clock hub combining business, entertainment, and tourism.

Proposed features at Hyderabad’s Times Square-style video billboards

The minister has emphasized a vision of vibrant digital ads, large electronic displays, and an overall experience that mimics the famous atmosphere of New York’s Times Square.

He reviewed detailed design concepts presented by various firms at a recent meeting in the State Secretariat.

The proposal of Hyderabad’s Times Square-style video billboards includes spaces for live cultural performances and musical events, which will bring Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage to the forefront. Amphitheaters, open-air restaurants, and themed shopping malls are set to line the area, creating a new hub for both tourists and locals.

Entertainment, tourism, local economy boost

With the goal of making the area a round-the-clock attraction, the design will create significant opportunities for local businesses, enhancing the region’s economy.

Also Read Bangladeshi woman held with Indian Passport at Hyderabad Airport

The addition of themed shopping malls and cultural performances will attract visitors.