Bangladeshi woman held with Indian Passport at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A Bangladeshi woman was arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport, Hyderabad, for obtaining fraudulent identification documents including an Indian Passport.

As per a report published in TOI, the 29-year-old woman, identified as Sonali Ballav, was apprehended on October 16 while returning from Muscat, Oman, via flight 6E-1274.

Immigration officers uncover fraud

The crime was detected after an officer from the Bureau of Immigration at Hyderabad Airport became suspicious of Sonali’s identity during routine immigration checks.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that she was not an Indian citizen but a Bangladeshi national named Sonali from Manikganj Sadar, Bangladesh.

Later, the woman confessed that she had illegally crossed into India through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal in 2015. After settling in Pandav Nagar, Delhi, she married an Indian citizen, Laxmi Kant Ballav.

She also fraudulently obtained crucial identification documents, including a PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, and an Indian passport.

Attempt to evade detection at Hyderabad Airport

As the woman chose Hyderabad as her entry point instead of Delhi which is her usual place of residence, authorities suspect that it was an effort to avoid detection.

However, her plan failed as immigration officers at Hyderabad Airport grew suspicious of her identity, leading to her arrest.