Hyderabad: In a swift response to the recent directives of the newly appointed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner K. Ilambarithi, the officials have taken firm action against unauthorized buildings in Hyderabad.

The officials from the corporation’s Hayathnagar circle sealed six multistoried buildings.

Illegal buildings sealed in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar zone

According to GHMC authorities, these six structures, located in LB Nagar Zone, were built without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Among the buildings sealed, four were G+4 structures, and two were G+2.

Also Read After demolition drives in Hyderabad, HYDRA shifts focus to tree conservation

Flex banners placed on sealed premises

To ensure clarity and public awareness, GHMC officials placed flex banners on each of the sealed buildings in Hyderabad.

The banners stated, “This premises is sealed U/S 461(A) of GHMC Act 1995,” signifying legal action taken under the GHMC Act.

Among the six structures, two buildings are located in the Sagar Complex, two in the BN Reddy Complex, and one each in Sripuram Colony and Sachivalaya Nagar.

The GHMC has emphasized that this is just the beginning of a series of actions aimed at curbing illegal building activities in the city. An official from the LB Nagar zone stated, “Similar drives will continue in our zone against illegal constructions”.