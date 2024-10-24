After demolition drives in Hyderabad, HYDRA shifts focus to tree conservation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), which recently conducted multiple demolition drives in the city, is now shifting its focus to tree conservation.

With the aim of conserving trees in the city, zone-wise teams comprising officials from GHMC, HYDRA, and the Forest Department are going to be formed.

Teams to conduct on-site surveys

Providing details of the teams’ tasks, HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath said that they will conduct on-site surveys to assess the condition of the trees.

Their responsibilities also include identifying trees that are dry or pose a risk of falling. Trees that hinder traffic flow will also be identified.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held at the HYDRA office to review the implementation of the Telangana Water, Land, and Tree Act (WALTA).

HYDRA has also started focusing on rejuvenating lakes in the city. Recently, it rejuvenated Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet Municipality area.

Clarification on HYDRA demolition drives in Hyderabad, other districts

Regarding the demolition drives, HYDRA clarified that reports claiming they would dismantle legally permitted structures are false.

HYDRA assured that all real estate ventures with legally valid permissions have nothing to fear, despite circulating rumors of potential demolitions near lakes.

It has also decided to send notices to property holders to remove the debris from the locations where demolitions took place.