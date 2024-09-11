Amid HYDRA demolitions in Hyderabad, 2BHK houses promised to residents along Musi

Hyderabad: Amid demolitions carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) in the city, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 11 promised 2BHK houses to residents along the Musi River.

The Chief Minister also urged people who have encroached on land in the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of the lakes to voluntarily vacate.

He made it clear that demolitions of all encroachments on FTL or buffer zones will be carried out by HYDRA.

11000 alongside Musi to receive 2BHK houses in Hyderabad

Speaking during the SI passing-out parade at the Telangana Police Academy, Revanth Reddy stated that 11,000 poor residents alongside the Musi River will receive 2BHK houses.

Once implemented, this initiative will not only clear the FTL and buffer zones of the river but also ensure that residents alongside the Musi will not have to worry about heavy rains each monsoon season.

During the monsoon season, residents face threats as the river swells due to the release of water from upstream following heavy rains in Hyderabad.

HYDRA demolitions in Hyderabad

Recently, HYDRA demolished alleged illegal constructions of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy within the FTL limits of Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district.

Also Read High rents of 2BHK, 3BHK houses in Hyderabad push tenants to outskirts

Rambhupal Reddy, a former MLA from Andhra Pradesh, and his partner Ramesh had allegedly encroached on significant areas near Ameenpur Lake. The politician claimed ownership of the land between two water bodies inside the lake’s FTL limits and had built compound walls using concrete and metal sheets. A criminal case has been filed against the former AP MLA.

Although HYDRA is conducting demolitions in Hyderabad, it has recently assured the public that no occupied houses will be demolished as part of its demolition drives.

It remains to be seen how HYDRA will continue its drive to reclaim lakes in the city.