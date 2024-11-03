Telangana traffic police constable dies by suicide in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A Telangana police personnel, working as a constable in the traffic police department was allegedly found dead in his flat in Nalgonda on Saturday, November 2. The deceased reportedly hung himself to death.

The deceased police officer has been identified as Kankuri Ravishankar, 42, a native of Cheruvugattu village of Narketpally mandal in Nalgonda district. He is survived by his wife Swathi, who works as an RTC bus conductor, his mother and Venkatamma and two children.

Ravishankar has been working at the Yadadri district headquarters and had come home for Deepavali leave on October 30. According to the police, on Saturday afternoon, he locked his room saying he was tired.

Upon him not opening the door or coming out of the room even after hours, his family force opened the room, only to see Ravishankar hanging from the ceiling. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. Seeing her husband hanging, Ravishankar’s wife fell unconscious and was admitted to a private hospital in Nalgonda town.

According to police, Ravishankar was facing financial difficulties from a loan he had recently taken to purchase a plot. The Telangana police constable took his life due to the financial difficulties of the plot, the police added.

Nalgonda Town II police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation, based on the complaint lodged by Ravishankar’s mother Venkatamma.

Also Read On-duty head constable shoots himself to death in Mahabubabad

Suicide on the rise among Telangana Police

On account of recent episodes, death by suicide is on the rise among Telangana police. The commonly reported reasons for their suicides include financial difficulties, family disputes, and serious concerns of workplace harassment and scapegoating by senior officers.

The death of Kankuri Ravishankar is the fourth suicide by a Telangana police personnel in just two months. Another incident of a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chilpiched police station in Medak was reported, wherein she also attempted suicide in early October, alleging workplace harassment from her senior officer at the station.