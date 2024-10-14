Video: On-duty head constable shoots himself to death in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: A Telangana police head constable, shot himself to death with his service rifle at Mahahabubad collectorate while on duty on Sunday, October 13.

The deceased police officer is identified as G Srinivas, a head constable in the state’s armed reserve (AR) police, who died on the spot after fatally shooting himself with his SLR rifle.

The reason for his suicide is not confirmed yet, with the police primarily assuming the reason to be family disputes. The incident occurred near the strong room of the district collectorate.

In a CCTV footage emerged, G Srinivas was seen taking the drastic step of taking his own life.

The police have registered a case and have started an investigation into the incident.