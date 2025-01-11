Hyderabad police arrest 2 involved in massive air conditioners’ theft

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have arrested two individuals involved in a series of thefts targeting air conditioner (AC) outdoor units, recovering stolen property valued at approximately Rs 8,00,000.

The primary suspect, Nanabala Gopi, aged 29, was arrested following an extensive investigation into a theft case lodged at the Bowenpally police station.

Gopi’s modus operandi involved stealthily stealing AC units during nighttime using his Maruti WagonR vehicle.

The investigation further led to the arrest of Myathari Ananthamma, aged 40, who acted as a receiver for the stolen goods. Ananthamma was purchasing these stolen AC units from Gopi and subsequently reselling them on the market, cops said.

The police recovered seven AC compressor units, the Maruti WagonR used in the crimes, and tools utilized for the thefts.

According to the police, Gopi has been linked to multiple cases of theft and burglary, with several charges registered against him at various police stations in Hyderabad.

His accomplice, Ananthamma, operated a scrap shop and was reportedly a habitual buyer of stolen AC units.

The investigation involved meticulous verification of over 90 CCTV cameras in the area.

In light of these arrests, the Hyderabad Police have urged the public to remain vigilant during the upcoming Sankranti holidays and report any suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods.