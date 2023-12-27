Hyderabad police arrest 2 with Karnataka-bound 80 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for transporting 80 kg of ganja at Service Road Dargah Khalij Khan in Rajendranagar here on Wednesday. The arrest took place during a vehicle check conducted by the officials of the Anti-Narcotics wing of Hyderabad police.

Two persons were arrested in Rajendernagar by the Hyderabad anti-narcotic team for transporting 80 kgs of ganja from Vishakapatnam to Karnataka via Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/VVRzVJf22Y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 27, 2023

The two accused – Anil Biradhar, 30, and Madhav Inchure, 25, – were transporting 58 packets of ganja from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Bidar in Karnataka via Hyderabad. A Maruti Suzuki car and three mobiles were also seized.

According to police, Anil and Madhav were transporting drugs for peddlers Ravi and his friend Ram Shivpure, both hailing from Karnataka. They had concealed the drugs in a modified car dickey.

On Wednesday morning, Anil and Madhav started from Vishakapatnam by taking an interior road and proceeded to Udgir via Shamshabad and Rajendernagar.

Based on a credible tip-off, the anti-narcotics team apprehended the two accused. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway