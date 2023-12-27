Hyderabad police arrest 2 with Karnataka-bound 80 kg ganja

The two accused were transporting the drugs from Vishakhapatnam to Karnataka via Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 9:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: 80 kgs of Ganja seized in Rajendernagar, two held
Officials from the anti-narcotics department cut open a car dickey in which 80 kgs of ganja was found

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for transporting 80 kg of ganja at Service Road Dargah Khalij Khan in Rajendranagar here on Wednesday. The arrest took place during a vehicle check conducted by the officials of the Anti-Narcotics wing of Hyderabad police.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The two accused – Anil Biradhar, 30, and Madhav Inchure, 25, – were transporting 58 packets of ganja from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Bidar in Karnataka via Hyderabad. A Maruti Suzuki car and three mobiles were also seized.

According to police, Anil and Madhav were transporting drugs for peddlers Ravi and his friend Ram Shivpure, both hailing from Karnataka. They had concealed the drugs in a modified car dickey.

MS Education Academy

On Wednesday morning, Anil and Madhav started from Vishakapatnam by taking an interior road and proceeded to Udgir via Shamshabad and Rajendernagar.

Based on a credible tip-off, the anti-narcotics team apprehended the two accused. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 9:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button