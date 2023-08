Hyderabad: The North zone crime team of the Hyderabad central crime station on Monday nabbed three persons who indulged in cellphone snatching.

The police arrested Vemula Santhosh, Komara Sai Kiran and Komara Vinod Kumar, hailing from Old Bowenpally, for committing the crime in various city police station limits.

Cellphones worth Rs 1,20,000 were seized from the accused, the police said.

They were handed over to the Bowenpally Police station for further action, the police added.