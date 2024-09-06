Hyderabad police arrest astrologer for alleged sexual abuse of minor

Hyderabad: An astrologer cum pandit who tried to sexually abuse a young girl on pretext of treatment was arrested by the Bahadurpura police.

The accused , Kishore Kumar (58), is a resident of Housing Board Colony Bahadurpura, and was approached by the parents of the girl for treatment.

The astrologer asked them to get material for performing rituals and when they arrived with the girl on Thursday, Kishore took the girl in a room and sexual abused her.

The girl screamed and ran out of the room. The parents lodged a complaint with the police who arrested the man and remanded him.