Hyderabad: HMWSSB MD asks dept to revive 22mgd Hyder Nagar reservoir

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy has instructed his officials to bring back into use an old drinking water reservoir having a capacity to store 22 million gallons per day (mgd) of water in Hyder Nagar section of the board.

During his inspection of various reservoirs for water quality and supply for the third straight day on Friday, Ashok Reddy said that water from Osmansagar (Gandipet) could be stored in the Hyder Nagar section reservoir, from where drinking water could be supplied in that area by the HMWSSB in Hyderabad.

By doing that, the HMWSSB managing direcgtor said that the burden for water supply in other peripheral areas of Hyderabad could be reduced, and water tankers booked by the people during the summer could fetch and supply drinking water from that reservoir itself.

He expressed his shock over two generators purchased years ago for Golden Heights reservoir and Budwel reservoir were lying in neglect, as electricity connection was not given to them. He instructed HMWSSB officials to immediately give the connections, and if needed, get the generators repaired.

The HMWSSB managing director asked the officials to build a compound wall around it to prevent private persons from entering the Golden Heights Section’s premises, and to prepare proposals to build a section office there.

He asked HMWSSB officials to explore if there could be a way that whenever chlorine stock depletes in the reservoirs, automated messages could be sent to the cell phones of officials, and asked the officials to record the chlorine levels in the log books of the reservoirs every hour and upload the data online.

He spoke with the residents of Yadava Reddy Nagar in Upparpalli and asked the locals not to waste water, as HMWSSB has been spending Rs 50 to supply kilo litre of water to the residents.