Video: Dishes at restaurant in Hyderabad washed in ‘drainage’ water

Hyderabad: A restaurant in Hyderabad has been criticised for reportedly washing utensils in drainage water, raising new concerns over food safety in the city.

A video that went viral on social media on Friday, September 6, shows staff at Sri Krishna Udupi Park Hotel in Yusufguda reportedly washing tea glasses and plates in the dirty water. The footage has sparked outrage and serious concern about hygiene standards at the restaurant.

Further investigation at the Hyderabad restaurant revealed that a leaking drainage pipe near the washing area had contaminated the water used for cleaning dishes.

Despite being aware of the issue, the hotel’s management reportedly failed to address the problem, leading to sharp criticism from the public over their negligence and disregard for hygiene standards.

“The Concerned Food Safety Team @AFCGHMC has been alerted on this issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest,” Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) posted on X in response to the incident.

Restaurant in Hyderabad raided after cockroach found in dosa

Food safety officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inspected a restaurant in Raghavendra Nagar, Sindhura East Court, Hyderabad, on Monday, September 2. They responded to a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in a dosa served at the restaurant.

The inspection revealed multiple hygiene and sanitation issues, including poor record-keeping, expired food items, and the use of food colourants.

The Additional Commissioner (Health) of GHMC issued a show-cause notice to the restaurant’s management, requesting an explanation. Further actions will be taken as per the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.

In a similar incident, another restaurant in Hyderabad, the Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta, also came under scrutiny after a social media post raised concerns about food hygiene. A customer found a cockroach in their chicken biryani and shared a picture and video on social media. This incident has raised serious concerns about hygiene standards at local eateries in Hyderabad.