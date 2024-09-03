Restaurant in Hyderabad raided after cockroach found in dosa

Hyderabad: The food safety officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inspected a restaurant located in Raghavendra Nagar, Hyderabad, Sindhura East Court on Monday, September 2. This action followed a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in a dosa served at the eatery.

The inspection revealed multiple hygiene and sanitation issues, including poor record-keeping, expired food items, and the use of food colourants. The Additional Commissioner (Health), GHMC, issued a show cause notice to the eatery’s management, requesting an explanation. Further actions will be taken as per the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.

Earlier, in a similar incident, another restaurant in Hyderabad came under scrutiny following an alarming social media post raising concerns regarding food hygiene. A cockroach was spotted in chicken biryani served at the Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta leading to grave concerns for foody Hyderabadis.

On August 2, a social media user took to X to raise concerns after discovering a cockroach in their biryani order from the establishment. He wrote, “Despite multiple inspections, hygiene standards at local eateries remain a concern. Cockroaches were observed at Meridian Restaurant.”

To support his claim, the user posted a picture and a video of the contaminated food, highlighting the ongoing issues with hygiene standards at the Hyderabad restaurant.

The post quickly garnered attention, with the user tagging @cfs_telangana, @AFCGHMC, and @fssaiindia to call for immediate intervention. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) responded by assuring that the concerned food safety team had been informed to inspect the restaurant.

Food safety dept raids restaurant, hypermarket in Hyderabad

The GHMC’s task force of the food safety department conducted a series of inspections on Saturday, August 31, at various restaurants in Dilsukhnagar. Violations were found at two well-known restaurants in Hyderabad suites the raids.

The Papadams Blue Restaurant and Banquet Hall in Dilsukhnagar were cited for multiple hygiene violations, including the absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers, unavailable water analysis reports, wet and slippery flooring, and open dust bins.

Additionally, improperly labelled food items, expired flavouring agents, and synthetic food colours were found. Live cockroaches were also reportedly observed in the kitchen, and food handlers were not using aprons or gloves.

The establishment also lacked the necessary FSSAI license for operating as a central kitchen serving five branches, said the Food Safety Department.

At DMart, Dilsukhnagar, the team observed the store was in compliance with FSSAI regulations, displaying a valid license. However, spices in the storeroom were improperly stored directly on the floor, with no gap maintained between the bags and the wall.