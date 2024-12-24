Hyderabad police arrest couple for stealing valuables, cash

Hyderabad: The Kalapather police arrested a couple who had stolen valuables and cash from a house at Ramanathapura under Kalapather police station limits.

The arrested persons are identified as Zakiya Sultana, 46 years old and Mohd Abdul Saleem, 47 years old, both residents of Mailardevpally.

ACP Falaknuma, Mohd Jaweed said on December 14, Sultana and Saleem came to Kalapather and observed the gate of a house open.

Sultana went outside the house and on noticing no one was around in the building went inside, Saleem, went away and stood at a distance watching the movement of people.

“Sultana went into a room in the house and opened the cupboard. She gave away gold ornaments that included bangles, necklace and gold chains and escaped,” said ACP Jaweed.

The theft came to light later and the family lodged a complaint with Kalapather police.

The crime team under the supervision of Kalapather Inspector Mohd Asif collected footage of the closed circuit and after examination identified the woman.

The police arrested Sultana and Saleem. The property was recovered from them. They are previously involved in eight cases in Bhavaninagar, Madannapet, Santoshnagar and Kamatipura police station limits.