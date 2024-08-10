Hyderabad police arrest interstate gang member in jewellery theft case

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a member of an interstate gang of thieves on Friday, August 8, linked to a jewellery theft that occurred in Malkapur, Choutuppal, on July 28.

Authorities recovered approximately 1,832 grams of stolen gold ornaments valued at Rs. 1.26 crore from the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Sony Thakur from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

Two other suspects, Ali Khan and Aslam, also from Madhya Pradesh, remain at large.

According to the police, Purohith Bharath Kumar, an employee at AD Jewelleries located in Aram Mall, Mumbai, which operates in Mumbai, Pune, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, boarded a private bus with 2.1 kg of gold ornaments intended for delivery to a customer in Andhra Pradesh.

“Upon arriving near Dharmojigudem in Choutuppal, he left the bag containing the gold ornaments on his seat while he stepped out to grab some tea. When he returned after 20 minutes, he discovered that the box containing the jewellery was missing from the bag,” stated G Sudheer Babu, Police Commissioner of Rachakonda.