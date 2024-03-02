Hyderabad police arrest man for banking fraud worth Rs 1.30 cr

According to the fradulant documents submitted under the name 'Augmentation of water supply to Khammam Municipality under Mission Bhagiratha to Canara Bank.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 9:08 pm IST
Hyderabad police arrested one for Canara Bank fraud worth Rs 1.30 crore
Representative image

Hyderabad: A person was arrested by the city police on charges of submitting fraudulent documents and failing to repay the loan amount to Canara Bank, Balanagar branch causing a loss of Rs 1.30 crores.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to a police statement, prime accused Mohammed Faiz Ahmed along with his associates Mohammed Chand Pasha and G Srinivasa Babu, a former manager of the Canara Bank, who is under custody, availed a capital loan of Rs 1.30 crore from Canara Bank.

Also Read
Hyderabad: TSSPDCL official demands 35K to process billman’s salary

According to the documents submitted under the name ‘Augmentation of water supply to Khammam Municipality under Mission Bhagiratha’, the accused assured the bank they needed the loan to complete a pipeline laying and jointing and installation of house connections at Khammam municipality.

MS Education Academy

With the help of the third accused, G Srinivasa Babu, they were able to receive the loan. However, the documents turned out to be false causing huge monetary damage to the government exchequer.

Mohammed Faiz Ahmed has been sent to judicial custody while Mohammed Chand Pasha is absconding.

The police registered a case under sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, r/w 120-B of the Indian Penal Code in Balanagar police station.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 9:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button