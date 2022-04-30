Hyderabad: Police arrest man for smuggling 1.8 kg gold

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police on April 28 arrested a man for allegedly smuggling gold from Vijayawada to Mumbai.

The police seized gold worth 1.8 kilograms in the form of paste from the accused, identified as 32-year-old Hitesh Ashok Meghani. The accused had arrived in Hyderabad on April 27 and then traveled to Vijayawada the same day.

Meghani allegedly met an unidentified man outside the Vijayawada airport, who handed over the gold to him. He returned to Hyderabad and stayed in a hotel at Jambagh. The police further said that he was about to go to Mumbai, where the gold would be passed on to his accomplice identified as Sujith Debnath.

The Afzalgunj police have handed over Meghani to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation.