Hyderabad police arrest man for using fake number plate on two-wheeler

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police arrested a man for using a fake number plate on his two-wheeler. He had replaced the original registration number of his vehicle with a fake one.

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Rafiuddin, a resident of Kurmaguda, Madannapet.

Why was the number plate altered

The accused changed the vehicle registration number from TG11A1698 to TG11A1898. This was done to mislead enforcement authorities and avoid detection.

It came to light after a complaint was filed by Shaheen Begum, a resident of Padma Nagar, Old Malakpet, Hyderabad. She is the original owner of the vehicle with registration number TG11A1898. She reported that her vehicle number was being misused.

As the accused committed several traffic violations using the fake number plate, traffic challans were wrongly issued in the name of the complainant.

Hyderabad police book case for using fake number plate

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act at Chaderghat Police Station.

The accused was arrested on April 16, and further investigation is in progress.

The case was solved through joint efforts of the Hyderabad Traffic Police and Chaderghat Police.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police warned that using fake or tampered number plates is a serious offence and will be dealt with strictly under the law. The department is using advanced systems like CCTV surveillance and ANPR cameras to detect such violations and track vehicles.