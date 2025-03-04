Hyderabad police arrest serial offender linked to 21 cases

The accused had also been evading court trials, leading to multiple non-bailable warrants against him.

Representational Image

A 32-year-old repeated offender was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday, March 4 for being involved in multiple crimes, including forgery, attempted murder.

The accused has been identified as Jabri, a resident of Ismail Nagar, Bandlaguda. He was reportedly involved in 21 cases, including land grabbing, cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation, and attempted murder across Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

Cases against Jabri date back to 2015, with offenses registered in Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta, Kamatipura, and Pahadisharief police stations. The accused had also been evading court trials, leading to multiple non-bailable warrants against him.

Acting on credible information, the south-east zone task force of the Hyderabad police arrested him.

Further investigation is ongoing.

