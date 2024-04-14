Hyderabad police arrest three, seize ganja worth Rs 2 lakh

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday arrested three people on charges of selling ganja and recovered the contraband worth Rs 2 lakh from their possession. The arrests were made in Galeb Jung Ka Maqbera, Amjad Ullah Bagh and Shahalibanda areas.

Police have identified the prime accused as 26-year-old Shaik Faisal who works as a lorry driver. He got in touch with Bishwath Jith alias Varun, a regular drug dealer, who hails from Odisha.

To earn more money, Faisal started delivering ganja to customers in Hyderabad. He would buy ganja at Rs 8,000 per 2 kg packet from Bishwath Jith and sell it between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 in Hyderabad.

Police said that Bishwath Jith was in the city to deliver 10.5 kg of ganja to Faisal. He along with his friends and other accused, Shaik Obaid Bajaber, 24, and Anwar Ali Khan, 21, decided to sell ganja packets near Galeb Jung Ka Maqbera, Amjadullah Bagh, Shahalibanda areas.

Based on a tip-off, sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) swung into action and arrested the three.

A case under the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) has been registered and the accused have been handed over to Shahalilbanda police for further investigations.