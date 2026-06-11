Hyderabad Police arrest two in fake job racket, gold recovered

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally Police have arrested two members of an inter-state gang for allegedly cheating a woman through social media and dating apps by promising her a lucrative job.

The prime accused, Kudumula Pandu Ranga Rao alias Sunny Naidu, 32, from Visakhapatnam, befriended the woman from Kattedan through Instagram and the Eaze app. Introducing himself as the managing director of a finance company and the son of a prominent film producer, he gained her confidence and promised her a high-paying job.

According to police, the victim first transferred Rs 7,500 to Naidu. On June 2, he visited her residence after expressing a desire to meet in person.

While the two were discussing employment opportunities at her home, the woman briefly stepped away to fetch a glass of water. Taking advantage of the situation, Naidu allegedly stole her gold ornaments kept near a mirror and fled the premises.

Acting on information, the Mailardevpally Crime Team apprehended Pandu Ranga Rao along with his associate and driver, Periyannan alias Kumar, from Tamil Nadu, on June 11.

Police recovered two gold pusthelu and two gold gundlu belonging to the stolen mangalsutra, Rs 70,000 in cash, a Toyota Etios car allegedly used in the crime, three mobile phones, bank cards and a gold loan receipt from finance companies.