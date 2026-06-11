Dubai jobs: TOMCOM seeks cab drivers, bike riders

Candidates aged between 23 and 45 years with a valid driving licence and basic English speaking and reading skills are eligible to apply.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Representational image depicting a cab
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Thursday, June 11, invited applications for job opportunities in Dubai as cab drivers and bike riders.

According to a release, the cab driver position offers a monthly income from AED 2,500 to AED 4,000 (approximately Rs 64,850 to Rs 1,03,770).

For bike riders, expect a monthly salary up to AED 2,500 (approximately Rs 64,850).

Subhan Bakery

Both jobs are 100 per cent commission basis. However, the salary is highly dependent on individual performance, the number of trips completed and the revenue slab.

Candidates aged between 23 and 45 years with a valid driving licence and basic English speaking and reading skills are eligible to apply.

The last date of application is June 25.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

TOMCOM said the final selection of candidates will be subject to employer requirements, document verification, medical fitness, CID/security clearance, visa approval and the terms and conditions of the recruiting company.

For further information, contact: 9440049520 or 9440048590.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button