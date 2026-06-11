Dubai jobs: TOMCOM seeks cab drivers, bike riders

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Thursday, June 11, invited applications for job opportunities in Dubai as cab drivers and bike riders.

According to a release, the cab driver position offers a monthly income from AED 2,500 to AED 4,000 (approximately Rs 64,850 to Rs 1,03,770).

For bike riders, expect a monthly salary up to AED 2,500 (approximately Rs 64,850).

Both jobs are 100 per cent commission basis. However, the salary is highly dependent on individual performance, the number of trips completed and the revenue slab.

Candidates aged between 23 and 45 years with a valid driving licence and basic English speaking and reading skills are eligible to apply.

The last date of application is June 25.

TOMCOM said the final selection of candidates will be subject to employer requirements, document verification, medical fitness, CID/security clearance, visa approval and the terms and conditions of the recruiting company.

For further information, contact: 9440049520 or 9440048590.