Hyderabad police arrest two with 18 kg ganja

The accused were reportedly travelling from Vijayawada to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2025 8:34 pm IST
Hyderabad police with ganja peddlars
Hyderabad police with ganja peddlars

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 18 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 4 lakhs on Tuesday, August 19, in Ambedkar Colony after they were found moving suspiciously.

The accused, Komal Sominath Pvar, 23, and Sahil Mahesh, 19, hailing from Maharashtra, were reportedly travelling from Vijayawada to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

They intended to sell the narcotics at higher prices back in their hometown, Aurangabad.

MS Teachers

Police said Komal and Mahesh brought ganja from another accused, Babu. He is currently on the run.

Two mobile phones were also recovered. A case has been registered.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2025 8:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button