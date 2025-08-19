Hyderabad police arrest two with 18 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 18 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 4 lakhs on Tuesday, August 19, in Ambedkar Colony after they were found moving suspiciously.

The accused, Komal Sominath Pvar, 23, and Sahil Mahesh, 19, hailing from Maharashtra, were reportedly travelling from Vijayawada to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

They intended to sell the narcotics at higher prices back in their hometown, Aurangabad.

Also Read Man arrested for supplying 4.9 kg of ganja in Hyderabad

Police said Komal and Mahesh brought ganja from another accused, Babu. He is currently on the run.

Two mobile phones were also recovered. A case has been registered.