Man arrested for supplying 4.9 kg of ganja in Hyderabad

The accused was caught at Cherlapally.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th August 2025 9:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise officials on Monday, August 18, arrested a man and seized 4.90 kilograms of ganja.

The accused has been identified as Kishore. He was caught at Cherlapally while riding pillion, carrying the ganja in a bag.

Kishore brought the bag from Odisha. After reaching Hyderabad, he travelled to the Imliban bus stand and met Majid. Together, they proceeded to Cherlapally, where they were tasked to deliver the ganja bag.

Based on a tip-off, officials stopped the two and arrested Kishore. Majid, meanwhile, escaped.

A case was registered and further investigations are on.

