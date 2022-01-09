Hyderabad Police arrests two in cheating case

Hyderabad: A team of Cyber Crime Police of Detective Department, Hyderabad arrested two persons who were involved in a cheating case.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Mohd. Naim and Md. Farookh, resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Hyderabad said that the police received a complaint from a man on August 3, 2021, in which the complainant said that he was cheated for Rs 9,19,400.

The accused Mohd Naim and Farookh along with their two other friends of Bareilly are in collusion with Nigerians and were supplying bank accounts to the Nigerians for a commission of 10 per cent, the police said.

The police added that Farookh created forged documents of Mohd Naim and himself and opened many bank accounts.

Nearly 40 bank accounts were opened and were supplied to African people, they used these banks account in other fraud activities, it added.

Police seized mobile phones, debit credit cards of different banks and bank passbooks.