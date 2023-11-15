Hyderabad police ask X to take down Raja Singh’s hate speech video

Hyderabad: The City’s Cyber Crime Police Station on Wednesday, November 15, asked social media platform X (formerly Twitter), to take down the video of Goshamahal BJP MLA allegedly delivering a hate speech during an election rally.

According to HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) which put out the video of the hate speech on X, the social media platform said that it has received a request from Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad stating that the content “violates the law(s) of India.”

HindutvaWatch which is a research initiative to monitor reports of attacks on members of religious minorities in India, put out a screenshot of the correspondence from X regarding the matter.

Raja Singh allegedly spewed hate against the minorities in his speech at an event held at Goshamahal on Monday, November 13, as part of his election campaigning.

‘This election is matter of life and death’: Raja Singh

“This election is a matter of life and death to me and I am not afraid of either dying or murdering. Before any brother indulges in traitorship..think twice. That’s because my enmity can be very costly,” Raja Singh can be heard warning people in the video.

Further, targetting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Goshamahal MLA asked the crowd: “If BJP comes to power in Telangana after the elections, whose legs will this Owaisi come fall on?” he asked, to which, an audience member can be heard shouting, “Raja Bhai ke. (Of Raja Bhai’s).”

Then, Raja Singh says: “But we will not let these rats touch our feet. These traitors will be thrown out of the country. But why?…because whoever supports these terrorists will not get friendship…these terrorists will be sent to 72 hoor.”

Raja Singh also said that the minority vote has gone up since 2018.

“15000 to 17000 bogus votes have increased in Goshamahal. Because these people have made a calculation from 2018. In 2018, the minority vote split between two places and that is why, this time, they are making sure it doesn’t happen. Their goal is to hoist the green flag in Goshamahal. This is their target,” he said.

Minorities across globe funding my defeat in Goshamahal: Raja Singh

He also claimed that minorities not just from across the country, but from around the world are sending funds in order to defeat him at Goshamahal.

“When I was in jail, many in the Old City said that they would cut the heads of Hindus. Beta, our heads are not of goats that your knife could come close to our necks. Before the knife comes closer, we can make your hands disappear. (claps)

Raja Singh was suspended by the BJP and was arrested by the Hyderabad police for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. He was later released on bail.

The saffron party inducted him back into the party just before the party released its second list of candidates.

According to the affidavit submitted by him while filing his nomination, Raja Singh has 75 criminal cases against him. Most of them are hate speech cases booked in different parts of Telangana and other states.

The number of cases against him in 2018 was 43 including 38 hate speech cases.

While the incumbent BRS has fielded Nand Kishor Vyas Bilal from Goshamahal, the Congress has nominated Mogili Sunitha Rao Mudhiraj as its candidate.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.