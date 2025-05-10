Hyderabad police ban drones, para-gliders over security concerns

Hyderabad: In the wake of increased security warnings in the country, the Hyderabad city police banned flying remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, and micro-light aircraft within city limits with immediate effect.

The directive, signed by commissioner of police, Hyderabad, CV Anand, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), seeks to avert panic and promote public safety in light of continuing security preparedness in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The police added that such flying objects may be mistaken for distress signals or even threats, which could cause disturbances in public order and overburden security forces. The order reiterates that the prevailing security situation requires vigilance following recent terrorist activities across the country.

Violators of this directive will be proceeded against in terms of applicable laws.

The directive comes into force immediately and will continue to apply until further notice.