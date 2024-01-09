Hyderabad police bans kite flying in and around places of worship

The orders will come in force from 6 am, January 14 until 6 am, January 16, city police commissioner said.

Hyderabad police bans kite flying in and around places of worship
Hyderabad: With Makar Sankranti approaching, the city police on Tuesday issued prohibitory orders against kite flying in and around places of worship.

City police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy said the decision was made to ensure public safety. “The orders will come in force from 6 am, January 14 until 6 am, January 16,” he said.

There will be no loudspeaker or DJ music around the places of worship or public spaces without prior police permission, the senior police officer said, adding playing music between 10 pm and 6 am (the following day) in public spaces is also not allowed.

“I request parents to supervise their children while flying kites on balconies or terraces to avoid any disaster,” he said.

