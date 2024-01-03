International Kite and Sweet Festival in Hyderabad from Jan 13

Hyderabad: The state tourism and culture department principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer announced on Tuesday that the International Kite and Sweet Festival would be held at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds from January 13 to 15.

Officials of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) also took stock of the preparations for the international kite and sweet festival. In order to ensure smooth functioning of the event, officials from several other department have been roped in to provide facilities such as medical camps, continuous power supply, and sanitary arrangements.



The request for participating in the cultural events, which will go one for three days, has to been made to Hari Krishna, the director of promotion of languages and culture.

“We will hold the festival reflecting the culture and traditions of Telangana. Sixty members of the local kite club, and forty participants from sixteen different countries will be present at the festivities. Sweet shops from around the world along with the local ones will open. The festival will feature handicraft and handloom stalls in addition to cultural events,” officials informed.