Hyderabad police book 3 cases including pub for Sept 6 brawl

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police here registered three cases in connection with the brawl that took place at the Cara Cara Pub in Daspalla Hotel, Jubilee Hills, in the early hours of September 6, Sunday. While media reports stated that Telangana Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav’s brother Arvind Yadav was among the people booked in the incident, the Jubilee Hills police however dismissed it.

According to the police, one case pertaining to the incident has been registered suomoto against both groups for fighting. The second case has been registered based on the complaint of one Wasim Khan, who claimed that he and his friend were assaulted at the parking area if the pub when they were proceeding to their residence.

The accused persons reportedly intercepted their vehicle and assaulted them and damaged the car. The third case has been registered against the management of Cara cara Pub for allegedly operating the pub beyond the permitted hours without obtaining the required permission for the extended operating hours.

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It may be noted that pubs and clubs cannot operate beyond 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and post midnight on weekdays (till Thursday). Very places in the city are allowed to function beyond that.

Cara Cara incident

The incident occurred at the Cara Cara Pub at 2.10 am, with the fight starting inside and then moving into the cellar of the hotel where the pub is located. The fight reportedly stemmed from an argument between Arvind and a customer at the pub.

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According to a report by News Meter, Arvind was standing near a table when the man tried to cross him. An argument ensued between them and snowballed into a brawl. The situation escalated, with the two groups allegedly assaulting each other with beer bottles.

The fight inside the pub reportedly lasted for about 10 minutes, during which a young woman also fell amid the commotion. Bouncers at the pub allegedly intervened and separated the groups and took them to the cellar.

However, police said the fight continued in the hotel cellar for over half an hour. Several people were reportedly injured, and some vehicles were allegedly damaged during the violence.

The window panes were broken; chairs and tables were also damaged in the brawl. The police seized closed-circuit television cameras for investigation. Arvid is reportedly seen in the footage captured by the CCTV.

Some of the accused have already been taken into custody and are being questioned. Police said some of those identified are residents of Old City and Yellareddyguda.

While media reports claimed that 21 people were booked for the brawl, Jubilee Hills Police told Siasat. com that no case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. When asked if Arvind is involved in the brawl, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Reddy said, “This is just media hype; he is not involved in the incident.”