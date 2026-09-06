Telangana RS MP’s brother booked for pub fight in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav’s brother Arvind Yadav was among 21 people booked for a brawl at a pub in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills early on Sunday, September 6.

The incident occurred at the Cara Cara Pub at 2.10 am, with the fight starting inside and then moving into the cellar of the hotel where the pub is located. The fight stemmed from an argument between Arvind and a customer at the pub.

According to a report by News Meter, Arvind was standing near a table when the man tried to cross him. An argument ensued between them and snowballed into a brawl. The situation escalated, with the two groups allegedly assaulting each other with beer bottles.

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The fight inside the pub reportedly lasted for about 10 minutes, during which a young woman also fell amid the commotion.

Telangana Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav's brother Aravind Yadav was among 21 people booked for a brawl at a pub in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills early on Sunday, September 6.



The incident occurred at the Cara Cara Pub at 2:10 AM, where the fight, which continued for some time… pic.twitter.com/8x0YxwuRLB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 6, 2026

Bouncers at the pub allegedly intervened and separated the groups and took them to the cellar.

However, police said the fight continued in the hotel cellar for over half an hour. Several people were reportedly injured, and some vehicles were allegedly damaged during the violence.

Hotel management and others at the scene alerted the police. By the time Jubilee Hills police arrived, the groups had reportedly left the premises.

The window panes were broken; chairs and tables were also damaged in the brawl. The police seized closed-circuit television cameras for investigation. Arvid is reportedly seen in the footage captured by the CCTV.

Some of the accused have already been taken into custody and are being questioned. Police said some of those identified are residents of Old City and Yellareddyguda.

While media reports claimed that 21 people were booked for the brawl, Jubilee Hills Police told Siasat. com that no case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. When asked if Arvind is involved in the brawl, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Reddy said, “This is just media hype; he is not involved in the incident.”