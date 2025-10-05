Hyderabad police book FB page admin for defaming ex-CJI Ramana

The complainant stated that the post put up on September 30 allegedly had defamatory content and inflammatory communal remarks, the complaint said. Further investigation is on.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th October 2025 8:26 pm IST
CJI N V Ramana
CJI N V Ramana- pti

Hyderabad: A case was registered against the administrator of a Facebook page for allegedly falsely attributing certain remarks to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, police said on Sunday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the personal secretary of the former CJI, the case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS by the Cyber Crime Police wing of Hyderabad Police.

