Hyderabad police book Ram Navami organisers for using DJ, hate speech

Hyderabad: The city police here booked multiple cases for the usage of a DJ system and also for provocative speeches made during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession taken out on Sunday, April 6, in the city.

Sticking to his words and defying police orders against using DJ systems, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Sunday, April 6, used high-volume sound systems during the annual Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad. His words during the rally also, as usual, egged on hate speech, with him saying “Tel lagaya Dabur ka, naam mitaya Babur ka, (we used Dabur oil, erased the name of Babur)” reference to the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The cases were booked at Mangalhat, Tappachabutra, Shahinyathgunj and Afzalgunj police stations by the police. However, the Hyderabad police officials refused to divulge more information.

The Hyderabad police earlier strictly instructed the Ram Navami organizers to avoid using high-decibel sound equipment, including DJs, sound mixers, mobile microphones, and loudspeakers, during the procession.

‘Ek Dhakka lagat tha. Tel lagaya Dabur ka, naam mitaya Babur Ka. Ek dhakka laga tha na, toh abhi dusra dhakka lagane ke liye tayyar hona hai. Toh agar yahan dhakke lagenge toh wahan kya dhakka lagenga, (One push was given. We applied oil from Dabur, and erased the name of Babur. One push was given, right? Now we must be ready to give a second push. So if there are pushes here, what kind of push will happen there?)” said Raja Singh during the Ram Navami procession that started from near Begum Bazar on Sunday in the Old City of Hyderabad.

At the Ram Navami procession organizers in Hyderabad, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh had set up a huge DJ system and taken out the procession from the Akashpuri Hanuman Temple to Hanuman Vyamshala. A case has also been booked against BJYM vice president, Laddu Yadav for allegedly delivering provocative speech.

