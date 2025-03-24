Hyderabad police book social media influencer for hurting religious sentiments

In a haleem promotional video, he is seen dancing and lip-smacking to a popular Qawwali.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 24th March 2025 9:00 am IST
Hyderabad police book social media influencer for hurting religious sentiments
Hyderabad police book social media influencer for hurting religious sentiments. (Image: Instagram).

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have booked a case against social media influencer Mohammed Furqaan, also known as Furqaan Kick, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

In a haleem promotional video, Furqaan is seen dancing and lip-smacking to a popular Qawwali. A person named Ahmed Jaleel approached the Shahalibanda police and lodged a complaint against Furqaan for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of a particular community by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

The police are investigating the case against the Hyderabad’s social media influencer.

MS Creative School

Furqaan, a resident of Shahalibanda, is popular in Middle Eastern countries and India for his entertainment and business promotion videos.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 24th March 2025 9:00 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button