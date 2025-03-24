Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have booked a case against social media influencer Mohammed Furqaan, also known as Furqaan Kick, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

In a haleem promotional video, Furqaan is seen dancing and lip-smacking to a popular Qawwali. A person named Ahmed Jaleel approached the Shahalibanda police and lodged a complaint against Furqaan for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of a particular community by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

The police are investigating the case against the Hyderabad’s social media influencer.

Furqaan, a resident of Shahalibanda, is popular in Middle Eastern countries and India for his entertainment and business promotion videos.