Hyderabad: Police books six for illegally obtaining water connections

Published: 14th September 2022 3:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: Six people have been booked for obtaining an illegal water connection.

According to a police officer investigating the case, the six accused would obtain water connection from the water board pipelines in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Chinthal.

A case has been registered by the Jeedimetla police station under Sections 269 (Unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 430 (Mischief by injury to works of irrigation or by wrongfully diverting water) IPC (Indian Penal Code).

