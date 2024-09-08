Hyderabad police books YouTuber for trolling actor Vishnu Manchu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime unit has filed a case against a YouTuber identified as Vijay Chandrahasan Deverakanda for allegedly targeting, trolling, and defaming actor Vishnu Manchu and his production house.

The complaint, filed by Siva Balaji of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), led to charges under sections 66 C and D of the IT Act and 351(2) BNS.

According to reports, the accused is allegedly spreading hate and derogatory statements about Vishnu Manchu through false content on YouTube and social media, aiming to boost his channel’s views and achieve other personal goals.

The accused’s false and fictitious videos feature foul language and derogatory remarks targeting actors, actresses, and others in the film industry, with a particular focus on Vishnu Manchu and the MAA.

The victim has shared details of the accused’s YouTube channels, video URLs, and other social media profiles.

Furthermore, the Cyber Crime Unit warns citizens that social media trolling and cyberbullying can cause serious mental distress. Citizens are encouraged to report such harassment by contacting the Cyber Crime Unit via WhatsApp at 8712665171 or by calling 100.