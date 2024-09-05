Hyderabad police file FIR against media outlet for promoting enmity

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police registered an FIR against Telugu Scribe, a regional media outlet, on Thursday, September 5, under charges of promoting enmity between groups.

The FIR, lodged by R Nitish Kumar, a constable at the cybercrime police station, accuses Telugu Scribe of posting inflammatory content on X (formerly Twitter) that could incite religious tensions. The complaint notes that the posts featured disturbing clips of public property being set on fire, contributing to religious disharmony.

The incident follows communal violence in Jainoor, Asifabad district, on September 4, triggered by an alleged attempted rape of an Adivasi woman.

The said videos have been deleted by Telugu Scribe.

Police have registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act, and Section 196 (promoting enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).