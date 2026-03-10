Hyderabad police bust burglary gang, 4 arrested, property worth Rs 13 L seized

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Charminar Zone Team, in coordination with Keesara Police, apprehended three habitual house burglars and a receiver of stolen property and recovered gold and silver ornaments along with three two-wheelers worth about Rs 13 lakh.

Accused details

The arrested persons were identified as Munithani Amar Raj Kumar Reddy alias Doll alias Amaraj Kumar Reddy (28), a resident of KCR Nagar in Amberpet; Abdul Lateef Khan alias Abdul Latif Khan alias Salman alias Gujja (32), a resident of Shaheen Nagar, New Baba Nagar; Gulam Hussain Khan alias Rehan Khan alias Rabbani (32), a resident of Mohammed Nagar, Bandlaguda; and Gopalapuram Praneeth Chary alias Laddu (24), a goldsmith and resident of Uppuguda.

Detected cases

The arrests helped police detect two cases. They include a case under Section 305(b) BNS registered at Uppal Police Station on February 3, 2026, and another under Section 305 BNS registered at Keesara Police Station on February 5, 2026.

Property seized

Police seized stolen property worth around Rs 13 lakh. The seized items include gold ornaments weighing about 65 grams, silver ornaments weighing about 400 grams, a Pulsar NS 200 motorcycle, a CB Twister motorcycle, a Suzuki Burgman scooter and seven mobile phones.

Background of accused

Police said the prime accused Munithani Amar Raj Kumar Reddy is a habitual house burglar who has been involved in about 88 house burglaries and other property offence cases since 2010.

He was earlier detained twice under the Preventive Detention Act by Meerpet Police. In 2025, he was again arrested in a similar case by Chevella Police and later released on bail in January 2026.

After coming out on bail, he allegedly formed a gang with Abdul Lateef Khan and Gulam Hussain Khan and resumed committing house burglaries and two-wheeler thefts in the limits of Uppal and Keesara police stations. They had been absconding after committing the offences.

Arrest and investigation

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force Charminar Zone team along with Keesara Police used technical clues and field intelligence to trace and apprehend the accused.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they had committed the offences and sold the stolen gold and silver ornaments to Praneeth Chary, a press release said.

Based on their confession, police apprehended Praneeth Chary and recovered the stolen property from his possession. The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police also executed four long pending non-bailable warrants against Amar Raj Kumar Reddy, the release further said.