Hyderabad police bust child trafficking racket, rescue five-yr-old girl

Hyderabad: Five individuals have been arrested by Chandrayangutta police for allegedly being involved in a child trafficking racket. The police also rescued a five-year-old girl, Mariyam Saadi, who had been kidnapped near the Gandhi statue, Chandrayangutta.

The accused has been identified as Syed Javeed Pasha, 51, an AC technician from Malakpet; his wife Shayista Parveen, 40, a housewife from Sharif Nagar; Parveen Banu,40, a beautician residing in Uppal; Sunitha Kumari, 50, who runs a first-aid clinic in Uppal; and Rajendra Prasad, 39, a labourer from Chintal.

According to the reports, a complaint was filed on April 20 regarding the kidnapping of the girl from the vicinity of Bhramaramba Wines. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and the police reviewed several CCTV footage and tracked the suspects’ location.

During interrogation, Syed Javeed Pasha and his wife, Shayista Parveen, confessed to kidnapping the girl and selling her for Rs 1.30 lakhs to a woman, Parveen Banu, residing in Uppal.

Acting on this information, a police team rescued the child from Parveen’s house, where she was about to be sold again to two other individuals, Sunitha Kumari and Rajendra Prasad. The suspects were apprehended.

Further investigation revealed that Rajendra Prasad, an agent at Nova Fertility Centre in Banjara Hills, and Sunitha Kumari, who runs a first-aid clinic in Chilukanagar, had previously been involved in a similar child trafficking case in Mumbai. The police have now uncovered an organised group involved in buying and selling children.