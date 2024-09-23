Hyderabad police bust child trafficking racket, rescue toddler

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team along with the Chandrayangutta police here busted a child trafficking racket and arrested a ten-member gang. The police also rescued a 15-day-old baby and shifted the infant to Shishu Vihar.

The accused persons have been identified as Shaik Ismail of Attapur, Sultana Begum of Attapur, Mehdi Ali alias Saleem of Vattepally, Fathima Rehmath of Bismillah colony in Shaheennagar, Syed Imityaz of Bismillah colony in Shaheennagar, Nazma Begum of Attapur, Feroz Khan of Jalal Baba Nagar, Sayeeda Shaik of Attapur, Nafeez of Alinagar and Sayeeda Begum of Vattepally Falaknuma.

“Saleem, a resident of Vattepally, is a big broker and he persuaded a couple Shaik Ismail and Sultana to sell their 15 day of boy to childless couple. He promised to pay them Rs. 2.5 lakh for the child,” said YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force.

Saleem started approaching brokers about told them to find a customer for the child. The brokers then started sharing the photograph in a whatsapp group.

After receiving information, the Task Force team nabbed Saleem and, through him apprehended Ismail and his wife, the remaining brokers were also held.